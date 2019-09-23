La lista completa con todos los ganadores

Lunes, 23 de septiembre de 2019

Las estrellas de Hollywood se dieron cita en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles para la ceremonia a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense.





Phoebe Waller-Bridge fue una de las primeras estrellas en subir al escenario: resultó ganadora en las categorías Actriz principal de comedia y Mejor guión, en ambos casos por Fleabag. La serie de la BBC fue elegida mejor comedia, mientras que Game of Thrones, de HBO, se impuso como mejor drama.











La lista completa de ganadores







Mejor serie dramática



Better Call Saul



Bodyguard



Game of Thrones - GANADORA



Killing Eve



Ozark



Poseon



Succession



This Is Us







Mejor serie de comedia



Barry (HBO)



Fleabag (BBC) - GANADORA



Muñeca rusa (Netflix)



The Good Placer (NBC)



The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)



Veep (HBO)







Actor principal de serie dramática



Jason Bateman, Ozark



Sterling K Brown, This Is Us



Kit Harington, Game of Thrones



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Billy Porter, Pose - GANADOR



Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us







Actriz principal de serie dramática



Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - GANADORA



Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder



Laura Linney, Ozark



Mandy Moore, This Is Us



Sandra Oh, Killing Eve



Robin Wright, House of Cards







Mejor actor de reparto en drama



Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul



Giancarlo Esposito, The Good Place



Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones



Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones - GANADOR



Michael Kelly, House of Cards



Chris Sullivan, This is us







Mejor actriz de reparto en drama



Lena Headey, Game of Thrones



Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones



Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones



Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones



Julia Garner, Ozark - GANADORA



Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve







Actor principal en comedia



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish



Don Cle, Black Monday



Ted Danson,The Good Place



Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



Bill Hader, Barry - GANADOR



Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek







Actriz principal de comedia



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll



Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek



Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – GANADORA



Mejor actor secundario en comedia



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method



Anthony Carrigan, Barry



Tony Hale, Veep



Stephen Root, Barry



Tony Shalhoub, mejor actor secundario en comedia. (Foto: Reuters).



Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – GANADOR



Henry Winkler, Barry



Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – GANADORA



Anna Chlumsky, Veep



Olivia Colman, Fleabag



Sian Clifford, Fleabag



Betty Gilpin, GLOW



Sarah Goldberg, Barry



Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live



Mejor miniserie



Chernobyl (HBO) - GANADORA



Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)



Fosse/Verdon (FX)



Sharp Objects (HBO)



When They See Us (Netflix)



Mejor actor principal de miniserie



Mahershala Ali, True Detective



Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora



Hugh Grant, A very english scandal



Jared Harris, Chernobyl



Sam Rockwell, Fosse/ Verdon



Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us – GANADOR



Mejor actriz principal de miniserie



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects



Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora



Aaun Januejlt, When They See Us



Joey King, The Act



Niecy Nash, When They See Us



Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - GANADORA



Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie



Patricia Arquette, The Act – GANADORA



Emily Watson, Chernobyl



Margaret Qualley, Fosse / Verdon



Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects



Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us



Vera Farmiga, When They See Us



Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie



Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl



Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora



Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – GANADOR



Asante Blackk , When They See Us



John Leguizamo, When They See Us



Mickahel K. Williams, When They See Us



Mejor filme de televisión



Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) - GANADORA



Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)



Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)



My Dinner With Herve (HBO)



King Lear (Amazon)



Mejor reality



The Amazing Race



American Ninja Warrior



RuPaul's Drag Race – GANADOR



Top Chef



The Voice



Programas de variedades y talk-show



Last Week Tonight (HBO) - GANADOR



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)



Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)



The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)



Mejor sketch - Programa de variedades



At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)



Documentary Now! (IFC)



Drunk History (Comedy Central)



I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)



Saturday Night Live (NBC) – GANADOR



Who Is America? (Showtime)



Mejor dirección – Programa de variedades



Documentary Now!, Waiting for the Artist, IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)



Drunk History, Are You Afraid of the Drunk?" Comedy Central (Derek Waters)



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics, HBO (Paul Pennolino)



Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler, NBC (Don Roy King) – GANADOR



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Live Midterm Election Show" Jim Hoskinson



Who Is America?, Episode 102, Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)



Mejor dirección – Comedia



Barry (The Audition) – Alec Berg



Barry (ronny/lily) – Bill Hader



The Big Bang Theory (The Stockholm Syndrome) – Mark Cendrowski



Fleabag (Episode 1) – Harry Bradbeer



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (All Alone) – Amy Sherman-Palladino



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (We're Going to the Catskills!) – Daniel Palladino



Mejor dirección – Drama



Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) – David Benioff y D. B. Weiss



Game of Thrones (The Last of the Starks) – David Nutter



Game of Thrones (The Long Night) – Miguel Sapochnik



The Handmaid's Tale (Holly) – Daina Reid



Killing Eve (Desperate Times) – Lisa Brühlmann



Ozark (Reparations) – Jason Bateman - GANADOR



Succession (Celebration) – Adam McKay



Mejor dirección – Serie limitada, película o especial



Chernobyl – Johan Renck – GANADOR



Escape at Dannemora – Ben Stiller



Fosse/Verdon (Glory) – Jessica Yu



Fosse/Verdon (Who's Got the Pain) – Thomas Kail



A Very English Scandal – Stephen Frears



When They See Us – Ava DuVernay



Mejor guión – Drama



Better Call Saul (Winner) – Peter Gould y Thomas Schnauz



Bodyguard (Episode 1) – Jed Mercurio



Game of Thrones (The Iron Throne) – David Benioff y D. B. Weiss



The Handmaid's Tale (Holly) – Bruce Miller y Kira Snyder



Killing Eve (Nice and Neat) – Emerald Fennell



Succession (Nobody Is Ever Missing) – Jesse Armstrong - GANADORA



Mejor guión – Serie limitada, película o especial



Craig Mazin, Mejor guionista por Chernobyl. (Foto: AFP).



Chernobyl – Craig Mazin – GANADOR



Escape at Dannemora (Part 6) – Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin y Jerry Stahl



Escape at Dannemora (Part 7) – Brett Johnson y Michael Tolkin



Fosse/Verdon (Providence) – Joel Fields y Steven Levenson



A Very English Scandal – Russell T. Davies



When They See Us (Part Four) – Ava DuVernay y Michael Starrbury



Mejor guión – Comedia



Barry (ronny/lily) – Alec Berg y Bill Hader



Fleabag (Episode 1) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge – GANADORA



The Good Place (Janet(s)) – Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan



PEN15 (Anna Ishii-Peters) – Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle y Stacy Osei-Kuffour



Russian Doll (Nothing in This World Is Easy) – Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland y Amy Poehler Russian Doll (A Warm Body) – Allison Silverman



Veep (Veep) – David Mandel