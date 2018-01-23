Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

Martes, 23 de enero de 2018

La Academia de Hollywood revelará quiénes serán los candidatos que competirán en las 24 categorías. El próximo 4 de marzo se realizará la ceremonia con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.





La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anuncia este martes los nominados a la edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar. Desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills, se darán a conocer a los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla.



De esta manera, se conocerán las películas que se destacaron por sus impactantes historias, los actores y directores que sobresalieron por su talento, así como los encargados de diversos rubros, como edición, montaje, vestuario, maquillaje y guión, entre otros.



Habrá que esperar hasta el próximo domingo 4 de marzo para conocer a los ganadores de las 24 categorías. Como en la edición anterior, el cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.



A continuación, los nominados:



Mejor película:



Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Diseño de producción:



Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

Beauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin



Fotografía:



Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen



Diseño de vestuario:



Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle



Edición de sonido:



Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green

Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce



Mezcla de sonido:



Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson



Corto animado:



Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen



Banda sonora:



Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell



Efectos visuales:



Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist



Corto documental:



Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Jon Gregory



Maquillaje y Peinado:



Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten



Actriz de reparto:



Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Actor de reparto:



Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

