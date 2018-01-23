|
Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018
Martes, 23 de enero de 2018
La Academia de Hollywood revelará quiénes serán los candidatos que competirán en las 24 categorías. El próximo 4 de marzo se realizará la ceremonia con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anuncia este martes los nominados a la edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar. Desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills, se darán a conocer a los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla.
De esta manera, se conocerán las películas que se destacaron por sus impactantes historias, los actores y directores que sobresalieron por su talento, así como los encargados de diversos rubros, como edición, montaje, vestuario, maquillaje y guión, entre otros.
Habrá que esperar hasta el próximo domingo 4 de marzo para conocer a los ganadores de las 24 categorías. Como en la edición anterior, el cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, los nominados:
Mejor película:
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Diseño de producción:
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola
Beauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin
Fotografía:
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Diseño de vestuario:
Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Edición de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green
Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce
Mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson
Corto animado:
Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson
My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen
Banda sonora:
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell
Efectos visuales:
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist
Corto documental:
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss y Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Jon Gregory
Maquillaje y Peinado:
Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten
Actriz de reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri
